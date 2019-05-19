|
|
Robert Logan Reynolds, age 93, formerly of River Forest and Oak Park, veteran and Silver Star recipient, U.S. Army, WW II; beloved husband of Joanne nee Murphy and the late Elizabeth nee Baker Reynolds; loving father of Robert L. Jr. (Marcia), Nancy (Fred Moch) and the late James Reynolds; cherished grandfather of Robert L. III (Gabi) Reynolds, Bonny Piscione, Rebecca (Jay) Sikora and the late Shannon Reynolds; great-grandfather of Delilah Reynolds and Ruby Sikora; dear brother of the late Donald, Ronald and Dorothy Reynolds; fond uncle of many nieces and nephews. Bob was the former owner of Reynolds Machine and Tool in Melrose Park, IL and a longtime member of the Oak Park Country Club. Visitation 9 a.m. until time of Mass 10 a.m. Tuesday May 21 at St. Vincent Ferrer Church, 1530 Jackson Ave., River Forest. Private entombment, Queen of Heaven Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to Misericordia Home (misericordia.com) or the Oak Park Country Club Foundation Caddie Scholarship Program are appreciated. Funeral info: 708-383-3191 or drechslerbrownwilliams.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on May 19, 2019