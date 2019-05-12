Robert Louis Stevens, known to friends as "Bob", passed away peacefully on May 1, 2019, in his family home in Wheaton, Illinois. He was 92 years of age, born in St. Louis, Missouri, on March 16, 1927. Bob is survived by his loving wife Marjorie J. Stevens (nee Pritchard) of nearly 70 years of marriage, and sons Bruce (Joan) and Kent (Elizabeth); four grandchildren David Stevens, Brian Stevens, Jennifer Ritter (nee Orange) (John), Steven Orange (Ingrid); and three great-grandchildren, Avery and Ani Orange, and Eleanor Ritter. He was predeceased by daughter Suzanne J. Orange (nee Stevens) (Michael), mother Ottilie Stevens (nee Heilman), father George C. Stevens; and sisters Dorothy (Robert Trueblood), Evelyn (Robert Piper), and Ruth (John Tinnea). Bob was a very active member of First Presbyterian Church of Wheaton, Illinois, since the early 1960s, including service as a church officer, photographer, and member of the audiovisual team. Bob graduated from M.I.T. with a degree in chemical engineering. He designed and built manufacturing plants for plastics, chemicals, and dental laboratory equipment. He was a World War II Navy veteran. Bob was an Elderhostel enthusiast and world traveler with Marge, and a lifelong learner. Bob's talents, generosity, selfless service to others, and witty repartee were enjoyed by all. A memorial service celebrating Bob's life will be held on May 18, 2019, at 11:00 am at First Presbyterian Church of Wheaton. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First Presbyterian Church. Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on May 12, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary