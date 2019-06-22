|
Robert Balzano, 81, a resident of Scottsdale, passed away May 30th, 2019. Born in Chicago, IL in 1937, Robert was the youngest of 4 children. He moved to Phoenix in 1969 to enjoy warmer weather and take advantage of business opportunities. Robert was a successful private business owner of several companies and an active part of his community. In addition to spending time with family and friends, Robert enjoyed traveling, visual arts, music, scuba diving and was an avid motorcycle rider. He is survived by his two daughters, Melissa and Jeanne and his sister Ada. Memorial services were held on June 5th at Hansen's Chapel, 8314 N. 7th Street in Phoenix.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from June 22 to June 23, 2019