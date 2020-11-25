Robert "Bob" Lump, 95, U.S. Navy Veteran, beloved husband of the late Dolores M., nee Tauber, loving father of Christine (late Ken) Van Horn, Constance (Larry) Jackowiak and Linda (Brian) Eick. Proud grandpa of Joey (Jackie) Eick, Janina (Matthew) Lessmeister and Jessica (John) Granato.
Devoted great-grandfather of Skyler, Tyler, Gavin, Madison and Avery. Fond brother of late Leo (late Gladys) Lump. Dear brother-in-law of Marilyn (late Eric) Aronson and Edwin Tauber. Uncle, cousin and friend of many. Bob was a member of the Morton Grove American Legion Post 134 and the St. Isaac Jogues Men's Club. Visitation Saturday, November 28, 2020, from 9:00 a.m. until time of prayers at 10:30 a.m., at COLONIAL-WOJCIECHOWSKI FUNERAL HOME, 8025 W. Golf Rd., Niles IL 60714, going in procession to St. Isaac Jogues Church for 11:00 a.m. Mass. Burial to follow at Maryhill Cemetery. Per the Archdiocese of Chicago, All friends and relatives attending the Funeral Mass, must register with the family for contact tracing and an invitation to attend the Mass. Seating is limited to 25 % of Church capacity. We ask everyone to observe the CDC Covid-19 Guidelines at the Funeral Home & Cemetery by wearing your mask & social distance yourselves. There can be no more than 10 people at anyone time at the Funeral Home or Cemetery. For more information, please call 847-581-0536 or www.colonialfuneral.com