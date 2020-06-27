A resident of Wyndemere Senior Living, Wheaton, IL, Bob passed into the presence of Christ his Savior on May 4, 2020, from COVID-19. He received loving help from caregivers and family until the end. Born on October 8, 1924, Wallins Creek, KY, to William and Janet Davis, as a boy "Bobby" became a talented fiddler, playing in a country band with siblings in the 1930s. Graduating from Schurz High School (1942), he married his sweetheart Shirley Jane Flannery May 26, 1944. Joining the Army, he served in the Pacific--WW II. He worked for the Pittsburgh Plate Glass Company, and later joined Harry C. Hedlund as his lead sales representative. Bob and his wife Jane, a registered nurse, opened Happy Day Nursery school, Elmwood Park, IL, in 1968, providing quality childcare for over 20 years. In 1971 he started Northland Home Products, Marshfield, WI, serving clients in the Midwest. Having the "gift of gab," Bob enjoyed telling interesting stories, performing funny magic tricks, and playing music for family and friends. He especially provided steadfast love and support as a father, grandfather, and uncle. He is survived by his son Robert (Rob) (Denise), daughter Elizabeth (Liz) (Henry) Teague, and son Jeffry (Ruth). He was preceded in death by his wife of 62 years-Jane, his daughters Beverly Jane (BJ) Reardon, Nancy Ann, and Janel Landon, along with his grandson Thomas Gehrke. A celebration of Bob's life will be held at a later date. Send donations: Parkinson's Foundation.





