Conboy-Westchester Funeral Home
10501 W. Cermak
Westchester, IL 60154
(708) 562-5900
Robert "Bob" "Pops" Bender of Westchester, age 85. U.S. Marine Corps Veteran. Beloved husband of Mary, nee Burford, for 63 years; loving father of Bob, Jr. (Alice), Kate (Frank) Grill and Margaret (Steven) Shust; proud Pops of Ryan (Ashley), Zachary (Nicole), Brian (Kelsey), Scott, Haley, Mary Elizabeth and Trey; great Pops of Harrison, Olivia and Paolo; dear brother of Susan (Wesley) Hayden. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Memorials to appreciated. Arrangements entrusted to Conboy-Westchester Funeral Home. For further info 708-F-U-N-E-R-A-L.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on May 21, 2019
