Robert M. Brooks, passed away suddenly on Tuesday, January 15, 2020 in Highland Park, IL. Loving husband to Juliann Brooks, cherished father to Elizabeth (28), Robert J. (27), and Angela (21) Brooks. Dear son of Nancy and the late Robert J. Brooks. Beloved brother to Martin (Jennifer) Brooks, Peter (Jodi) Brooks, and the late Steven. Dear brother in law to Mary Brooks. Fond uncle to 20 nieces and nephews. A visitation will be held on Sunday, January 19, 2020 1-5 pm at Kelley & Spalding Funeral Home, 1787 Deerfield Rd, Highland Park, IL 60035. A funeral mass will be held on Monday, January 20, 2020 10:00 am at Holy Cross Church, 724 Elder Ln, Deerfield, IL 60015. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to , 300 S Riverside Plaza, Suite 1200 Chicago, IL 60606. For info or directions please contact Kelley & Spalding Funeral Home at 847-831-4260 or www.kelleyspald ingfuneralhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 17, 2020