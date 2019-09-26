Home

Memorial Mass
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
10:00 AM
Queen of Martyrs Church
10233 Central Park Ave
Evergreen Park, IL
Robert M. Buckley, Korean War Army Veteran, passed away on September 20, 2019. Loving husband of Margaret Mahoney-Buckley; Amazing friend of the "Great Bunch", Margaret (Ed) Orth, Colleen (Tom) Moxley, Barb (Mike) Town, and Tim (Kristin) Mahoney; Loving special friend/grandpa of 15; Papa "B" of 12. Robert was preceded in death by his parents, Timothy and Ellen Buckley, and his siblings, Kay, Gerald, Bernard, John, and James. A Memorial Mass for Robert will take place on Saturday, September 28, 2019 at Queen of Martyrs Church, 10233 Central Park Ave, Evergreen Park, IL 60805 at 10 AM. Inurnment Mount Olivet Cemetery.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 26, 2019
