Robert M. Coffman, Sr., age 89, at rest July 30, 2020; Beloved husband of Mary Coffman, nee Collins for 54 years; Loving father of Robert Coffman, Jr. and Colleen (Kenneth) Ahlberg; Cherished grandfather of Ryan and Skylar Ahlberg; Dear brother in-law to Tom Collins; Memorial Mass will be held Saturday, August 22, 2020 10:00 a.m. at St. Gerald Church, 9310 S. 55th Court, Oak Lawn; A live stream of the mass will be available by using this link; https://asimplestreaming.com/coffman
; Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery; Arrangements have been entrusted to Curley Funeral Home, Chicago Ridge; In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations to The Chicago Lighthouse for the Blind, 1850 W. Roosevelt Rd., Chicago, IL 60608; For service info 708-422-2700 or www.curleyfuneralhome.com