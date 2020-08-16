1/
Robert M. Coffman Sr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robert M. Coffman, Sr., age 89, at rest July 30, 2020; Beloved husband of Mary Coffman, nee Collins for 54 years; Loving father of Robert Coffman, Jr. and Colleen (Kenneth) Ahlberg; Cherished grandfather of Ryan and Skylar Ahlberg; Dear brother in-law to Tom Collins; Memorial Mass will be held Saturday, August 22, 2020 10:00 a.m. at St. Gerald Church, 9310 S. 55th Court, Oak Lawn; A live stream of the mass will be available by using this link; https://asimplestreaming.com/coffman; Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery; Arrangements have been entrusted to Curley Funeral Home, Chicago Ridge; In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations to The Chicago Lighthouse for the Blind, 1850 W. Roosevelt Rd., Chicago, IL 60608; For service info 708-422-2700 or www.curleyfuneralhome.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
22
Memorial Mass
10:00 AM
St. Gerald Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Curley Funeral Home
6116 West 111th Street
Chicago Ridge, IL 60415
708-422-2700
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved