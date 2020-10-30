Robert M. Dubrick, 95, October 29, 2020, lifelong resident of the Southwest Side of Chicago, of Clearing neighborhood; beloved husband of the late Joan T. Harper Dubrick; loving father of Therese (Mark) Giefer and Catherine (Philip) Besler; cherished grandfather of Jeffery Giefer, Elizabeth and Timothy Besler; dear brother, preceded in death by Bernice (late Len) Ellis, Gladys (LeRoy) Linsenbardt, and Sam (late Mary) Dubrick. Proud U.S. Veteran, having served in World War II. Services at CENTRAL CHAPEL, 6158 S. Central Ave., Chicago, IL, where family and friends will gather on Saturday, October 31, 2020, from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. Funeral Mass of Christian Burial, Saturday, October 31, 2020, 11 a.m., at St. Symphorosa Church, 6135 S. Austin Ave., Chicago. Burial with Military Honors, St. Mary Cemetery. For those attending services, PLEASE NOTE THAT COVID19 RESTRICTIONS WILL BE OBSERVED FOR MAXIMUM GATHERING OF 50 PEOPLE AT A TIME AT FUNERAL HOME, 100 PEOPLE AT A TIME AT CHURCH, WITH MASKS REQUIRED. For those unable to attend services, the funeral and burial will be live streamed at www.centralchapelsonline.com
