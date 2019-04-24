Chicago Tribune Obituaries
Robert Frost
Robert M. "Bobby" Frost

Robert M. "Bobby" Frost Obituary
Robert M. "Bobby" Frost, age 60; Beloved son of William J. and the late Lorraine A. Frost (nee Erdman); Loving brother of Kathy (Don) Kruse, William (Cheryl) Frost, Karen (Joe) Whirity, Mary Ellen (Adrian) Ciesla and Michael (the late Darlene) Frost; Fond nephew of Charles (Marlene) Erdman and the late Thomas (the late Frances) Frost; Fond uncle of many nieces and nephews; Cousin to many and friend to all. Visitation Thursday 8 AM until time of prayers 10:15 AM at the Blake-Lamb Funeral Home, 4727 W. 103rd St., to St. Christina Church for Mass at 11:00 AM; Interment St. Mary Cemetery. Longtime dedicated employee of the Sertoma Career Center. Participated in the original International Special Olympics in Chicago, 1968 and for three decades thereafter. In lieu of flowers donations to the Sertoma Career Center, 4343 W. 123rd, Alsip, Illinois, 60803 would be appreciated. Please sign guestbook at blakelamboaklawn.com, for info 708-636-1193.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 24, 2019
