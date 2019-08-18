Home

Zimmerman and Sandeman Memorial Chapel
5200 W 95TH ST
Oak Lawn, IL 60453
(708) 424-0340
Memorial Gathering
Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019
9:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Zimmerman and Sandeman Memorial Chapel
5200 W 95TH ST
Oak Lawn, IL 60453
Service
Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019
12:00 PM
Zimmerman and Sandeman Memorial Chapel
5200 W 95TH ST
Oak Lawn, IL 60453
Robert M. Grzenia Obituary
Robert M. Grzenia, age 79 passed away on Wednesday, August 14, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Susan E. (nee Smierciak) Grzenia; loving father of Andrew Grzenia; brother of Patricia (Sam) Guzzio, James and Mitchell Grzenia; brother-in-law, uncle , cousin and friend to many. Robert was a proud member of the Porsche Club of America. Family and friends are gathering on Thursday August 22, 2019 at Zimmerman and Sandeman Funeral Home 5200 W. 95th St. Oak Lawn from 9:00 a.m. until time of chapel service at 12:00 p.m. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, donations to Misericordia at www.misericordia.com. For more information 708-424-0340 or visit www.zimmermanandsandemanfuneralhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Aug. 18, 2019
