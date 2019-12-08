Home

POWERED BY

Services
Belmont Funeral Home - Chicago
7120 West Belmont
Chicago, IL 60634
(773) 286-2500
For more information about
Robert Lindenmuth
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Belmont Funeral Home - Chicago
7120 West Belmont
Chicago, IL 60634
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
10:00 AM
St. William Parish
2600 N. Sayre Ave.
Chicago, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Lindenmuth
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert M. Lindenmuth


1936 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert M. Lindenmuth Obituary
Mr. Robert M. Lindenmuth; Beloved husband of 48 years to the late Janet Mary, nee Sieg; Loving father of Charles (Cynthia) and Fred (Kathryn); Proud grandfather of Rachel (Jeremy) Mann, Robert, Thomas (Jordanne) and Christopher (Christen); Great Grandfather of Marleena and Harrison; Loving brother of Thomas (Lydia), Noel and Sherry Jafferi; Uncle to many. Robert was employed by the Chicago & Northwestern Railroad and Union Pacific for 42 years before retiring in 1995 as Manager of Testing, Operating Department. Also a member of the C&NW veterans association. Robert was a proud member of the United States Army Reserve for 26 years, retiring in 1982 as Sergeant Major, 478th Personnel Service Company, 416th Engineer Command, member of the 416th Encom Association. Fellow Robert has been a long standing member of Loyal Order of Moose since 1966 and served as Governor at the former River Grove Lodge #378, River Grove, IL and a current member of Glendale, AZ Lodge #2243. Memorial visitation, Thursday, Dec. 12th from 3-8 p.m. at Belmont Funeral Home, 7120 W. Belmont Ave., Chicago, IL. Funeral Mass, Friday, Dec. 13th, 10 a.m. at St. William Parish, 2600 N. Sayre Ave. Chicago, IL. Burial following at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, Elwood, IL. Info. 773-286-2500 or www.belmontfuneralhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -