Robert M. Love, age 91, beloved husband of Lily Love; will be missed by loving family Andi (Ron), Michelle, Jamie, Benji, Arlene and Sandy; treasured uncle to many nieces and nephews; cherished friend of Richard (Fran) and Rabbi Lester. Chapel service Thursday, February 27, 2:30 PM at Shalom Memorial Funeral Home, 1700 W. Rand Road, Arlington Heights. Interment at Shalom Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a . For information and condolences: 847-255-3620 or www.shalom2.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 26, 2020