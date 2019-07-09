Home

Thompson Spring Grove Funeral Home
8103 Wilmot Rd.
Spring Grove, IL 60081
815-675-0550
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 10, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Thompson Spring Grove Funeral Home
8103 Wilmot Rd.
Spring Grove, IL 60081
Visitation
Thursday, Jul. 11, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Thompson Spring Grove Funeral Home
8103 Wilmot Rd.
Spring Grove, IL 60081
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Jul. 11, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Peter's Catholic Church
2118 Main St.
Spring Grove, IL
1942 - 2019
Robert M. Martens Obituary
Robert M. Martens, 76, of Spring Grove, beloved husband of Judi; loving father to Rob (Linda) Martens, Christopher (Patti Kirby) Martens, Amanda (Adam) Kerkman; cherished grandfather of Corey, Candice (Brad), Nicole, Ashley, Erika, Jack, Ethan, Brooklyn, Cora; and dear brothers of Jane (Steve) Bentley. Visitation Wednesday, July 10, 2019, 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. at Thompson Spring Grove Funeral Home, 8103 Wilmot Road, Spring Grove, IL 60081. Resuming Thursday, July 11, from 9:30 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. leaving for the 11 a.m. funeral Mass at St. Peter's Catholic Church, 2118 Main St. Spring Grove, IL. Interment St. Peter's Catholic Cemetery. Memorials to The Rotary Club of McHenry, or St. Peter Catholic Church.
