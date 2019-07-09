|
Robert M. Martens, 76, of Spring Grove, beloved husband of Judi; loving father to Rob (Linda) Martens, Christopher (Patti Kirby) Martens, Amanda (Adam) Kerkman; cherished grandfather of Corey, Candice (Brad), Nicole, Ashley, Erika, Jack, Ethan, Brooklyn, Cora; and dear brothers of Jane (Steve) Bentley. Visitation Wednesday, July 10, 2019, 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. at Thompson Spring Grove Funeral Home, 8103 Wilmot Road, Spring Grove, IL 60081. Resuming Thursday, July 11, from 9:30 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. leaving for the 11 a.m. funeral Mass at St. Peter's Catholic Church, 2118 Main St. Spring Grove, IL. Interment St. Peter's Catholic Cemetery. Memorials to The Rotary Club of McHenry, or St. Peter Catholic Church.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on July 9, 2019