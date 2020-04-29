|
Robert M. Mayer, age 72, US Navy Master Chief Petty Officer Veteran of the Vietnam War, at rest April 22, 2020; Beloved husband of 47 years to Janet (nee Norling); Loving father of the late John Kosmos and the late Damon Mayer, father of Rochelle Kosmos, Cheryl (Calumet City FD) (Grace Maria) Mayer, and Michael (Waukegan PD) Mayer; Cherished grandfather of Shannon, Christina, Alyssa, Gianna, Jordan, Brandon, and Justin; Dear great grandfather of Grace and Jeremiah; Fond brother of Lora Maxwell; Visitation Friday and Saturday from 1:00-4:00pm at Curley Funeral Home 6116 W. 111th Street, Chicago Ridge; A Celebration of Life, in honor of Robert with full Military Honors, will take place at a later date; For info: 708-422-2700 or www.curleyfuneralhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 29, 2020