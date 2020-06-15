Robert M. Steiner of Chicago, Illinois, age 81, passed away June 12, 2020 after a valiant battle with prostate cancer. Bob is survived by Penelope, his beloved wife of almost 52 years, and devoted children, Nicole and Robert, Jr. He was preceded in death by his parents, Herman and Lottie Steiner, and late sister and brother-in-law, Evelyn and Bob Klauber. Bob was the revered uncle of many nieces and nephews. He graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Madison with BBA and MBA degrees, and served on the Board of the Business School. Bob was a friend and gifted financial advisor to many, and very philanthropic, especially for meaningful cultural, educational and medical organizations, including The Posse Foundation and Urological Research Foundation at Northwestern Memorial Hospital. Bob was a founder of the original Bratskellar in Chicago and mentor to countless colleagues and inner-city students with their college and professional goals. Due to the COVID-19 situation, funeral services will be private and a memorial service and celebration of Bob's life will be held in the future.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store