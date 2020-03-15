|
Robert Merlin Van Dyke, 83, passed away peacefully at home on March 6. Bob lived in Flossmoor, IL, with his wife, Linda, after marrying at Flossmoor Community Church in 1980.
Bob had an outstanding career in special education. He was the Executive Director of SMA, Executive Director of Center on Deafness, and President of ICASE and National CASE.
Bob is survived by Linda, his children Vicki (Richard), Jeff (Jo), Sue (Don), Kim (Dave), Ali (Vince), his 11 grandchildren and one great-grandson.
His family would like to acknowledge the support of his caretakers (Naomi, Sandra and Kim) and his brother, Bill. A private memorial will be held later in the year. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Vitas Hospice Care and Special Olympics.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 15, 2020