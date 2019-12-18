Home

Skaja Terrace Funeral Home
7812 N. Milwaukee Avenue
Niles, IL 60714
(847) 966-7302
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St John Brebeuf Church
8307 N. Harlem Ave.
Niles, IL
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
St John Brebeuf Church
8307 N. Harlem Ave.
Niles, IL
View Map
Robert M. Vaughn Obituary
Robert M. Vaughn, age 92, of Niles, beloved husband of Ethel, nee Rintz, loving father of Michael (Judy), Patricia (Scott Thompson), Martin (Karen), Virginia, the late Gregory (Amy) and William, cherished grandfather of 10, great grandfather of 16 and great great grandfather of 2. Visitation at St John Brebeuf Church 8307 N. Harlem Ave. Niles, Friday from 10:00 am until Mass at 11:00 am. Interment All Saints Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations to . 847-966-7302 or www.skajafuneralhomes.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 18, 2019
