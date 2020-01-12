|
Robert "Bob" M. Waddick, age 57, beloved husband of Lynda (nee Hipp); loving father of Annalisa and Emily; cherished son of Delphine Waddick; devoted brother of Laura (Allen) Gerber.
Bob worked in the banking industry for over 40 years at Continental Bank and J.P. Morgan Chase. Visitation Friday, January 17, 4-8 pm at McMurrough Funeral Chapel, 101 Park Place, Libertyville, IL. Mass of Christian Burial Saturday January 18, 10 am, at St. Joseph Catholic Church 121 E Maple Ave, Libertyville, IL. For additional info please visit www.libertyvillefuneralhome.com .
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from Jan. 12 to Jan. 14, 2020