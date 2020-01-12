Home

McMurrough Funeral Chapel
101 Park Place
Libertyville, IL 60048
847-362-2626
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
McMurrough Funeral Chapel
101 Park Place
Libertyville, IL 60048
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Joseph Catholic Church
121 E Maple Ave
Libertyville, IL
View Map
Robert M. Waddick

Robert M. Waddick Obituary
Robert "Bob" M. Waddick, age 57, beloved husband of Lynda (nee Hipp); loving father of Annalisa and Emily; cherished son of Delphine Waddick; devoted brother of Laura (Allen) Gerber.

Bob worked in the banking industry for over 40 years at Continental Bank and J.P. Morgan Chase. Visitation Friday, January 17, 4-8 pm at McMurrough Funeral Chapel, 101 Park Place, Libertyville, IL. Mass of Christian Burial Saturday January 18, 10 am, at St. Joseph Catholic Church 121 E Maple Ave, Libertyville, IL. For additional info please visit www.libertyvillefuneralhome.com .
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from Jan. 12 to Jan. 14, 2020
