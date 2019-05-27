Our hero, Robert M. Walsh, Ret. Sgt. CPD, WWII U.S. Navy Veteran, Age 93, of Venice, FL, formerly of Beverly. Born into Eternal Life on May 23, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Janie J. Walsh. Adored and deeply loved father of Robert (Karen), Betty Murray (the late Michael) (Les Hopkins), Carolyn (Darrell Lawhorne), and Jim (Katie) Walsh. Admired and inspirational grandfather of Kelly (Shawn) McWilliams, Brian Walsh (Taryn McDowell), Dan Walsh (Ewa Glowacka), Liam Walsh, Michael Walsh, and Sydney Koon. Treasured great grandfather of Mackenzie, Callan, and Winslow Walsh. Loving brother of the late John Francis Walsh, the late James (the late Virginia) Walsh, the late Kathleen (the late Joseph) Giglio, and the late Thomas (Jeanne) Walsh. Fond brother-in-law of Bill (Krista) Lewis, Tom (Donna) Lewis, and the late Bette Rudman. Dear uncle of many nieces and nephews. Bob was the proud son of Irish immigrants, John and Mary Walsh. Proud Member of Chicago Police Sergeants Assn., St. Jude League, and F.O.P. Visitation Tuesday, May 28, 2019 from 2pm-8pm at Curley Funeral Home (Heeney-Laughlin Directors), 6116 W. 111th St., Chicago Ridge, IL 60415. Family and friends will meet at Christ the King Church, 9235 S. Hamilton Ave., Chicago, IL 60643 on Wednesday, May 29th, for visitation 9:30am-10:30am. Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30am. Entombment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. Memorials to , 1140 W. Jackson Blvd., Chicago, IL 60607 are most appreciated. Funeral Info: Heeney-Laughlin Funeral Directors 708-636-5500 or heeneyfh.com Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from May 27 to May 28, 2019