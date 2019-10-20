Home

Robert Majewski, loving father of Jennifer Majewski. Dear son of Betty & the late Eugene. Fond brother of Donna (Donald) Robinson, Russell (Denise), Randy, Ronald (Deborah), Debbie (the late John) Krall, the late Richard (Kelly) & the late Lisa Majewski. Uncle of many. Godfather of Jessica Ptak.

Visitation Tuesday Oct. 22 from 3:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. and on Wednesday October 23 from 9:30 a.m. until time of funeral service 10:30 a.m. at Cumberland Chapels, 8300 W. Lawrence Ave. Norridge. Interment St. Adalbert Cemetery. Funeral Info: 708.456.8300 or www.cumberlandchapels.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 20, 2019
