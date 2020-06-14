Fr. Robert Mallonee, SVD, 83, passed away June 11, 2020. Loving son of the late John Mallonee and Mary M. Morin (Burton Brown). Resurrection Mass will be Tuesday at 10:30 a.m. at the Divine Word Residence. Attendance at the Mass will be strictly limited to Techny Residents. Burial will be at St. Mary Cemetery, Techny. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Fr. Mallonee's name for the care of retired Divine Word Missionaries at Divine Word Residence, 1901 Waukegan Rd., Techny, IL 60082. Arrangements by N.H. Scott & Hanekamp Funeral Home 847-998-1020.