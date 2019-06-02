|
Robert "Bobby" Margelewski 67, Retired Sergeant C.P.D. Former husband of the late Cheryl Todde. Beloved son of the late John and Virginia. Dear brother of Michael (Pam), Thomas (the late Lori), John (Cathy), Gregory (Marla), Mary, Nancy (Richard) Ringler and the late Raymond. Fond uncle, great uncle and friend to many .Visitation Sunday from 2:00 to 8:00 P.M. at Cumberland Chapels (FRIEL FUNERAL DIRECTORS) 8300 W. Lawrence Ave., Norridge. Funeral Services Begin: Monday 10:30 A.M. at the Funeral Home and will proceed to St. Eugene Church. Funeral Mass 11:30 A.M. . Committal Service to follow at the Acacia Park Cemetery. www.cumberlandchapels.com or 708/ 456-8300
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 2, 2019