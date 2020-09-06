1/
Robert Mark Warsaski
Robert Mark Warsaski, age 63, beloved son of the late Geraldine and Sol; admired nephew of Violet and the late Milton Warsaski and of the late William Hertzberg; loving brother of Debra Ann Robin; remembered affectionately as Uncle Bobby by Darrell and Lauren Robin and Cortney and Alek Krenichyn; best great-uncle of Solomon Grayson Robin; dear cousin to Jill Hertzberg-Pike, Laurie Hertzberg-Bublick, Ron Warsaski, and Sharon Warsaski; and, companion of Bonnie Yale. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to The Ark (https://arkchicago.org/donate/ or 773-681-8980). Private service and interment have been held. Arrangements entrusted to Lakeshore Jewish Funerals, 773-625-8621



Published in Chicago Tribune on Sep. 6, 2020.
