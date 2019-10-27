|
|
Robert Emmett "Bob" Maroney, resident of Forest Park, IL, passed away at age 99 on September 2 in the hospice unit at Edward Hines, Jr. VA Hospital. Bob was born October 27, 1919 in Chicago, grew up on the city's west side, and attended St. Mel Grammar School and Crane Technical High School (class of 1938). From 1942-1946 he served in the US Merchant Marine. More of his story can be seen and heard at http://www.pritzkermilitary.org/whats_on/holt-oral-history-program/robert-bob-maroney-merchant-marine1/
Following World War II, Bob became an entrepreneur in sales. He would eventually also become life partner of Dorothy LaFrenere. She preceded him in death, as did his parents, Elizabeth C. née Hamill and William L. Maroney, and siblings William, Edward (Margaret), and Elizabeth "Betty" (Joseph) O'Reilly. Bob is survived by his brother Jerome (late Ritamae), a son from an earlier marriage, grandchildren, nieces and nephews. He leaves a large family – both extended and adopted; his caregiver, Debra Ward; business associates and friends. A private service was held. Cremation, The Neptune Society; interment, Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. Donations in memory of Bob may be made to Hines VA Hospice, the organization of your choice, or Smile Train, Inc.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 27, 2019