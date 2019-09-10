|
Robert "Bob" Marschall, born on April 5, 1938, passed away at home surrounded by his family in North Palm Beach, Florida on August 19, 2019. Bob was known for his wit, wisdom and love of life and family. Bob is survived by his wife, Marlyn, and he is predeceased by his first wife, Margaret Mary. He lost his first wife at the age of 44 and single-handedly raised his kids. Bob is survived by his four children Megan (Todd) LaVogue, Kevin (Meghan) Marschall, Kerry Coyle, and Amy (Eric) McCabe. He is also survived by his sister, Marilyn Antonik, niece Jolynn Houlihan, nephew Steven Antonik, and three step children and eleven grandchildren. Bob attended high school at Loyola Academy in Wilmette, Illinois. He graduated from the University of Notre Dame for his undergraduate education and DePaul University for law school. Bob practiced estate planning and probate law in Chicago until 1985 when the family moved to Palm Beach, Florida where Bob was managing partner of his firm. Bob subsequently joined the firm Foley & Lardner where he became the managing partner of its West Palm Beach office. Bob later opened his own firm in 1995 and retired in 2015 from his firm. Bob was the kind of person everyone turned to for advice. He served as past president of the East Coast Estate Planning Council. He also served on the board of a large national bank, including acting as chairman of the board of its Florida operation. Playing golf, traveling with his wife, swimming with the grandkids, enjoying time with lifelong friends and attending mass were just a few of his passions. He will be greatly missed by all who had the good fortune to know and love him. Visitation: Friday, September 13, 2019 from 9:30 am until time of Funeral Mass 10:30 am at Saint Philip the Apostle Church in Divine Mercy Parish 1962 Old Willow Road, Northfield, Illinois 60093. Info: www.donnellanfuneral.com or (847) 675-1990
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 10, 2019