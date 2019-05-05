Fr. Robert Matthias Mueller, O.P., died peacefully on May 2, 2019 in Chicago at the age of 96. Fr. Mueller was a Dominican Friar of the Province of St. Albert the Great. He was born on September 9, 1922 in Madison, Wisconsin to Matthias and Augusta (Bauer) Mueller. Fr. Mueller entered the Dominican Order in 1942 and was given the religious name Matthias. He professed his first vows in 1943 and was ordained to the priesthood in 1949. From 1950 to 1958, he taught Philosophy and Theology at Edgewood College (Madison, Wisconsin), St. Mary of the Plains College (Dodge City, Kansas), and Rosary College (River Forest, Illinois). In 1958, he was transferred to the Dominican missions in Bolivia where he taught and did pastoral work for the next thirty years. He returned to Chicago in 1988 and worked at St. Pius V Parish until a few months before his death. Fr. Matt was known for his commitment to serving the poor and oppressed. He loved nature, camping in the northern Wisconsin woods, birdwatching, planting flowers, and watching nature films. He readily communicated joy through his all-engaging laugh. He is survived by several nieces and nephews. Services at St. Pius V Parish on May 6, 2019 with Visitation from 3:00-7:00pm and Mass of Christian Burial at 7:00pm. Memorial Donations to the Dominican Friars, 1910 S. Ashland Ave., Chicago, IL 60608-2904 are greatly appreciated. For info 773-736-3833 or visit Fr. Mueller's memorial at www.smithcorcoran.com Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on May 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary