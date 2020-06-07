Robert Mejia, 88, a lifelong resident of Chicago and Northern Suburbs of Illinois, passed away on May 28, 2020. He was a graduate of St. Patrick's High School and DePaul University, and was a Korean War veteran. He is survived by his children Rose Marie, Catherine, Robert, Elizabeth, Carmen and grandchildren Robert, Paul, Charlie and Ashley; siblings Louis, Richard, Daniel, Samuel, Mary, and Joseph; many nieces and nephews. Donations appreciated to the Cordi Marian Sisters: www.cordi-marian.org.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Jun. 7, 2020.