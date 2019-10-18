Home

Robert Michael "Bob" Real, 63, US Navy veteran originally from the Chicago Lawn neighborhood passed away on October 15th. He is survived by his wife Susan, his children Lisa (Edward) Kociolek and Ken (Rachel) Real from his first marriage, his step-children Donald (Laurie) Dahl, Kristofor (Heidi) Dahl and Jaclyn (Joseph) Cantore, his mother Lorraine Real, his sisters Lori Real and Diane Grekowicz and his brother Tom Real. He was preceded in death by his father Gerald Real. A private ceremony will be held at the Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery. Memorials to the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation, 230 E. Ohio, Suite 500, Chicago, IL 60611.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 18, 2019
