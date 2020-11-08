Ed and all the Riedys. I’m sorry to hear about Robert’s passing. I have fond memories of playing with him and the “older kids” on your smaller farm. We did have fun! I was proud to have one of his albums and remember listening to it for years. It’s still in the family, as I passed it on to Paul when I no longer had a record player.

I’ll be with you in spirit as I watch on line, because iPod COVID. Virtual hugs to you all!

Marilyn Kuick

