1/1
Robert Michael Riedy
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robert Michael Riedy, 74, Harvard, IL, passed away peacefully on Monday, October 26, 2020. Robert was born in Casco, WI the oldest of 10 children, on February 6, 1946 to the late James and Dolores (Arendt) Riedy.

He grew up on a small dairy farm in Casco. Bob was a natural bandleader from his beginning rock band "The Infinitors" to his Chicago Urban Blues Band, "The Bob Riedy Blues Band."

Bob settled in Chicago in the late 60's when his musical interests shifted from Rock to Chicago Urban Blues. He became an accomplished Blues pianist having learned to play mostly by ear listening to recordings of Otis Spann and with lesson from Erwin Helfer. Bob performed with many Blues legends, both on stage and in recording studios, including Johnny Young, Carey Bell, John Littlejohn, Eddie Clearwater, Chuck Berry, Koko Taylor and so many more Chicago greats. Bob recorded for Alligator Records, Flying Fish, and his own label Chicago Sound Enterprises. He was also a guest artist on other labels, including Capital Records.

Bob was instrumental and is credited with bringing the Blues to the North side of Chicago. He created a North side club circuit that kept Blues musicians employed on a weekly basis. The club circuit regularly included Wise Fools, the Attic, Biddy Mulligans, and the Peanut Barrel. His leadership, drive and piano skills were second to none.

In the late 1970s Bob stepped away from music to care for his family, working as an accountant in the family business for years. His first love was always music. He enjoyed working with the Chicago Blues Festival and performing in special shows throughout the years, at home he continued to play and work on music.

He enjoyed spending time on his hobby farm. He was kind, funny, compassionate, honest and sincere. He is loved by his family and friends. He will be missed.

Bob is survived by his stepson, Bryan (Antigone) Esarco, Williams Bay, WI; four granddaughters, and a large extended family.

Online Condolence messages may be shared at www.wiesnermassart.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
30
Calling hours
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Holy Trinity Catholic Church
Send Flowers
OCT
30
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
Holy Trinity Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Wiesner & Massart
107 Wiesner Ave
Casco, WI 54205
920-837-7414
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
October 30, 2020
Riedy family. I am so sorry to hear of the loss of your brother. May the Lord bring you peace and comfort during this difficult time
John and Mary Voyles
Friend
October 28, 2020
Ed and all the Riedys. I’m sorry to hear about Robert’s passing. I have fond memories of playing with him and the “older kids” on your smaller farm. We did have fun! I was proud to have one of his albums and remember listening to it for years. It’s still in the family, as I passed it on to Paul when I no longer had a record player.
I’ll be with you in spirit as I watch on line, because iPod COVID. Virtual hugs to you all!
Marilyn Kuick
Family
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved