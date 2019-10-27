|
Robert D. Michaels ("Bob") of Holiday Hills passed away Friday, October 11, 2019 at NW McHenry Medical Hospital with his family by his side.
Bob was born in Chicago on August 2, 1934 to Paul Thomas Michaels (born Michalopoulos) and Mary Charlotte Jessamine. After graduating from Hirsch High School, Bob attended the University of Illinois. In addition to majoring in Political Science, Bob participated in the ROTC program. Immediately upon graduation, he served as an officer in the U.S. Army, Infantry division. Bob completed his training at Fort Benning, GA and was deployed to Germany. Bob served his country with pride, honor and attained the rank of Captain before his honorable discharge in 1958.
After Bob's discharge from the military, he continued to dedicate himself to improving the lives of others. He was a mentor and a positive role model to Chicago Public High school students as he taught U.S. History by day and attended classes at The John Marshall Law School at night. After earning his law degree and license, Bob joined HUD as an attorney. Later, Bob opened a private practice in Des Plaines where he served the community with integrity and compassion both as an attorney and through political leadership as an Alderman of the 8th Ward for several terms.
Bob and his wife, Ireta, moved to Holiday Hills in the 1970s. Bob was as talented with a hammer and nails as he was with a pen and legal pad. He used his building skills to continuously update and improve their Fox river home. He loved his home, the woods and the river. He shared shared many hours of camaraderie with his neighbors. Bob continued to serve his community as a pro bono attorney for the Village of Holiday Hills and as an active member of the Homeowners Property Association.
Bob was preceded in death by his parents, his infant brother Paul, his precious child Elizabeth (Betsy), his sister Janice Port and his brother-in-law Dr. Curtis Port.
Bob was a gentle and compassionate man. His positive attitude, quick wit, and deep knowledge touched the lives of many people. He will be deeply missed by his family and friends. He is survived by his devoted wife, Ireta Jimmie; his daughters Laura and Christine; his sons, James ("Jim") and Steven; his 9 grandchildren: Nate, Jeffrey, Matthew, Eleanor, Skyler, Carolyn, Jacqueline, Katie and Samantha; his nephew, Dr. John Port and his niece, Audrey Strong.
During his 7 months of intermittent ICU care, hospital personnel worked diligently to provide medical care and comfort. We extend our heartfelt gratitude to the nurses, certified nursing technicians and respiratory therapists who gave care to Bob and support to Ireta with extraordinary respect and gentleness.
Services were held privately. Bob did not want us to grieve. By his request, a "retirement" celebration will be held at a later date for family and friends where stories of his kindness, humor and love for life will be shared.
If you wish to make a memorial in Robert's name, please consider SPOHNC (Support People of Head & Neck Cancer), P.O. Box 53, Locust Valley, NY 11560-0053, www.spohnc.org, or , 411 Second St. NW, Rochester, MN 55901, cancer.org/hopelodgerochester
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from Oct. 27 to Nov. 3, 2019