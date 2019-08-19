|
|
Robert "Bob" Moloney, 69, of Whitewater, WI (formerly of Norwood Park, IL, Arlington Heights, IL, Trout Valley IL) passed away of sarcoma cancer on August 17th, 2019 at his home with his loving family by his side.
A Memorial Mass to celebrate Bob's life will be held at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church (7211 West Talcott Ave. Chicago, IL 60631) on Saturday August 24th, 2019. There will be a 10:00AM visitation, followed by a 10:30AM mass.
Gibson Family Funeral Homes of Eagle & Palmyra, WI is serving the family. To place an online condolence please visit gibsonfuneral.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Aug. 19, 2019