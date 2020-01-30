|
Suddenly, January 29th, age 62. Beloved husband of Theresa (Farrelly) Moore; loving dad to Ryan, Danny and Allison; devoted son of Lillian (the late James); loving brother of Jimmy (Wendy), Paula (Paul Treadwell), Chris (Karen), Laura, Danny "the Original" (Alyse); wonderful, fun-loving brother-in-law of Jim and Ellen Jones, Bill and Rose Mary Filippello, and Jim and Patricia Whitney; affectionate "get out of jail call" uncle to many nieces and nephews; and a friend to all. Visitation will be held Friday from 3:00 p.m.-9:00 p.m. at Cooney Funeral Home located at 625 Busse Hwy. in Park Ridge. Funeral Saturday, prayers at 9:30 a.m. to St. Eugene Church for Mass at 10:00 a.m. Interment private. For information please call 847-685-1002 or visit www.cooneyfuneralhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 30, 2020