Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cooney Funeral Homes
625 North Busse Highway
Park Ridge, IL 60068
847-685-1002
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Cooney Funeral Homes
625 North Busse Highway
Park Ridge, IL 60068
View Map
Service
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Eugene Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Moore
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert Moore

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert Moore Obituary
Suddenly, January 29th, age 62. Beloved husband of Theresa (Farrelly) Moore; loving dad to Ryan, Danny and Allison; devoted son of Lillian (the late James); loving brother of Jimmy (Wendy), Paula (Paul Treadwell), Chris (Karen), Laura, Danny "the Original" (Alyse); wonderful, fun-loving brother-in-law of Jim and Ellen Jones, Bill and Rose Mary Filippello, and Jim and Patricia Whitney; affectionate "get out of jail call" uncle to many nieces and nephews; and a friend to all. Visitation will be held Friday from 3:00 p.m.-9:00 p.m. at Cooney Funeral Home located at 625 Busse Hwy. in Park Ridge. Funeral Saturday, prayers at 9:30 a.m. to St. Eugene Church for Mass at 10:00 a.m. Interment private. For information please call 847-685-1002 or visit www.cooneyfuneralhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 30, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -