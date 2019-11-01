Chicago Tribune Obituaries
Adolf Funeral Home & Cremation Services
7000 South Madison Street
Willowbrook, IL 60527
630-325-2300
Visitation
Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Adolf Funeral Home & Cremation Services
7000 South Madison Street
Willowbrook, IL 60527
Rosary
Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019
7:00 PM
Adolf Funeral Home & Cremation Services
7000 South Madison Street
Willowbrook, IL 60527
Funeral Mass
Monday, Nov. 4, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Isaac Jogues Catholic Church
306 W. 4th St.
Hinsdale, IL
Robert Morland Dolan Obituary
Robert Morland Dolan of Clarendon Hills passed away on October 28 at Hinsdale Hospital; Beloved husband of Mary nee Floersch; Loving father to Anne (Patrick) O'Connor, Marianne (Michael) Downey, Robert II (Jennifer) and Susan (John) Grier. Dear grandfather of Tom, Katie, Jake, Jim, Maggie, Marie, Sarah, Catherine, John, Caroline, Clare, Richard, Rebecca, Jack, and Lucy; Fond brother of Edward Dolan and the late Mary Ronk. Bob relished his time as a radio/television broadcaster and excelled in his later career as a professional fundraiser. Graduating from Worthington High School, he went on to graduate from Creighton University where he met the love of his life, Mary. A jazz and art aficionado, Bob was a gifted storyteller who enjoyed being with friends and family. He was devoted to God, St. Padre Pio, Stan Kenton and the Iowa Hawkeyes. Visitation will be Sunday, November 3 from 5 pm until time of Rosary Service at 7 pm at Adolf Funeral Home, 7000 S. Madison St. Willowbrook, IL 60527. Family and friends will meet at St. Isaac Jogues Catholic Church, 306 W. 4th St. Hinsdale, IL on Monday, November 4 for a 10 AM funeral mass. Interment to follow at Queen of Heaven Cemetery, Hillside IL. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Bob's memory to The National Centre for Padre Pio, 111 Barto Road, Barto PA, 19504 or for Masses. For information 630-325-2300, www.adolfservices.com or www.powellfuneral directors.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Nov. 1, 2019
