Robert Mujica, beloved son of the late Ines and late Carmella nee Ceja; loving brother of Kathleen (Christopher) Duncan, Josephine (Dominic) Castro, Alice, Tony and the late Louis "Lou" and the late Henry "Hank" Mujica; dearest uncle of Ann Castro, Tina (Brad) Bramwell, Sharon (Rich) Cornelius, Lori Castro, Michael and Amanda Duncan; dear great uncle of Sabrina (Artur), Felicia, Kayla, Melissa, Brandon and Jacob and great great uncle of Sofia and cousin of many. Visitation Sunday, April 7, 2019 from 3 to 8:00 p.m. and Monday. 8:45 a.m. till time of services at 9:45 a.m. at Ivins/Moravecek Funeral Home 80 E. Burlington St. Riverside to St. Mary Church, Mass 10:00 a.m. Interment Queen of Heaven. Info at www.moravecek.com or 708-447-2261.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 5, 2019