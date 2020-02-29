|
Robert Nagel, age 92; beloved husband of Bobbie, nee Zaidman, and the late Muriel, nee Weiss; loving father of Fred (Sharon), Ron (Sheila), Chuck (Kathy), and Hal (Marcy) Nagel, and, step-father of Glenn (Donna) and Scott Garfinkel; devoted grandfather of Erica, Stephanie, Myles, Brady, Libby, Kimmy, Marni, and Ross; great grandfather of Kailah, Kumari, Caylen, Kennedy, Ryder, and Grant; dear brother of Jim (Rea) Nagel. Graveside service Monday, 1pm at Memorial Park Cemetery, 9900 Gross Point Road, Skokie. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to City of Hope, cityofhope.org. Arrangements entrusted to Lakeshore Jewish Funerals, 773-625-8621
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from Feb. 29 to Mar. 1, 2020