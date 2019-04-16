Robert N. Weyrich, 82, of Bloomingdale, passed away Sunday, April 14, 2019. Bob was born on July 8, 1936, in Chicago, IL. He received his Electrical Engineering Degree at the University of Illinois. He worked at Northrop Grumman for 35 years in the Power Systems Engineering Division and was instrumental to advances in military radar defense systems.Bob was a humble, kind, and smart man who always put his family first no matter what. He was preceded in death by his father, Nicholas, his mother, Mary, and his brother, William. He is survived by his loving wife of 59 years, Marie (nee Beckman) Weyrich; four children – William Weyrich (Debra), Susan Klein (Thomas), Gregory Weyrich (Susan), and Carolyn Kroll (Douglas); his 6 grandchildren – Thomas, Alexandra, Charlotte, Jacquelyn, Katelin, and Kimberly. Visitation will be held from 3:00pm – 9:00pm today April 16, 2019, at The Countryside Funeral Home and Crematory, 333 S Roselle Rd., Roselle. Prayers Wednesday April 17, 2019, 11:15am at the funeral home to St. Walters Catholic Church for Mass at 12 noon. Following Mass Cremation, will be private at The Countryside Crematory. Info www.countrysidefuneralhomes.com or (630)529-5751 Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 16, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary