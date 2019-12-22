Chicago Tribune Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Wm. H. Scott Funeral Home
1100 Greenleaf Ave
Wilmette, IL 60091
(847) 251-8200
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Delaney
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert O. Delaney

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert O. Delaney Obituary
Robert O. Delaney, "Red", 94. Beloved husband of the late Mary Quinn Delaney (née Ellis); devoted father of Mary Quinn (Wayne Jordan) Delaney, Sarah Delaney, Robert Jr. (Jill) Delaney, and Anne Delaney; cherished grandfather of Doug and Sam Jordan, Giulio (Carol), Frances, and Charles Caperchi, Robert, Bradley (Alexandra), Chelsea, and Chad Delaney, and William and Malcolm Staso; proud great-grandfather of Rhea, Makai, Arianna, and Mina; dear brother of the late James, Jean, and Nancy; caring uncle and great-uncle of many; will be deeply missed by girlfriend Nancy Greenebaum and her entire family. Bob served as a WWII Marine in the Pacific Theater and was a graduate of Harvard University. He worked for over 50 years at McMaster Carr Supply, a Chicago based company. He was a true lover and supporter of the Chicago arts. An avid sports fan, Bob specifically followed the White Sox and Northwestern basketball. He served on the Evanston and Henrotin Hospital Boards. A memorial service will be held at a future date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Evanston Hospital, the Art Institute of Chicago, or the . For info: 847-251-8200.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Wm. H. Scott Funeral Home
Download Now