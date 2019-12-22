|
Robert O. Delaney, "Red", 94. Beloved husband of the late Mary Quinn Delaney (née Ellis); devoted father of Mary Quinn (Wayne Jordan) Delaney, Sarah Delaney, Robert Jr. (Jill) Delaney, and Anne Delaney; cherished grandfather of Doug and Sam Jordan, Giulio (Carol), Frances, and Charles Caperchi, Robert, Bradley (Alexandra), Chelsea, and Chad Delaney, and William and Malcolm Staso; proud great-grandfather of Rhea, Makai, Arianna, and Mina; dear brother of the late James, Jean, and Nancy; caring uncle and great-uncle of many; will be deeply missed by girlfriend Nancy Greenebaum and her entire family. Bob served as a WWII Marine in the Pacific Theater and was a graduate of Harvard University. He worked for over 50 years at McMaster Carr Supply, a Chicago based company. He was a true lover and supporter of the Chicago arts. An avid sports fan, Bob specifically followed the White Sox and Northwestern basketball. He served on the Evanston and Henrotin Hospital Boards. A memorial service will be held at a future date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Evanston Hospital, the Art Institute of Chicago, or the . For info: 847-251-8200.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 22, 2019