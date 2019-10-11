|
Beloved and loving husband of 34 years to Joan (nee Hautop); loving brother to Roy, Jr. (Melinda) and Debbie; loving son to the late Roy and Dorothy; cherished son-in-law to the late Bill and Gwen Hautop. After retiring as a mailman, Bob enjoyed reading political thrillers, playing golf, maintaining his lawn, cooking for his wife and barbecuing for family, friends and neighbors. He was known for his positive attitude, good humor and generosity. Sports and music were instrumental in shaping Bob's life. He was an excellent hardball pitcher for Farm City and throwing curveballs was his specialty. He was a good son, caring brother, loyal friend, devoted husband, and trusted member of the Hautop family. To say that Bob was an enthusiastic baseball and White Sox fan is an understatement. He was unpretentious, honest, good-natured and easy-going. Bob will be missed by those who were blessed to know and love him. Visitation tomorrow from noon-4:00 p.m., prayers at 3:15 p.m. at Cooney Funeral Home, 3918 W. Irving Park Rd. in Chicago. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Chicago White Sox Charities through Kopech's Big Kut. Note donation to be made in memory of Bob Fiske and include "Kopech's Big Kut," on check. For info call 773-588-5850 and visit www.cooneyfuneralhome.com to sign guestbook.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 11, 2019