Robert O. Grim, 89, of Grand Beach, MI, formerly of Munster, IN, passed away peacefully on Thursday-March 12, 2020 surrounded by family. A graduate of Lehigh University and John Marshall Law School. He is survived by his wife-Alice Grim; their two children-Elizabeth (Patrick) Vaughan and Stephen (Marcie Lang) Grim; three grandchildren-Mallory, Simon and Robert. Visitation will be on Monday-March 16, 2020 at Sommerfeld Chapel, 15 N. Barton St., New Buffalo, MI 49117, from 5pm-8pm(EST.) Funeral Mass will be held at Notre Dame Catholic Church-1005 Moore Rd., Michigan City, IN 46360, on Tuesday-March 17, 2020 at 10am(CST.) In lieu of flowers the memorial contributions may be made to Misericordai Heart of Mercy-6300 N. Ridge, Chicago, IL 60660.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 15, 2020