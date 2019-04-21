|
Robert O. Hansen, April 12, 2019, age 92 of Asheville, NC (formerly of Chicago, IL). He was the beloved husband of the late Joanne (Curtis) Hansen; loving father of Jonathan Hansen, Karen Hansen, Marcia (Laurence) Ogden, Robert Hansen and the late David Hansen; grandfather of 7, great-grandfather of 7, and brother of the late Edward Hansen. Services will be private. Memorials to Population Connection (populationconnection.org) are appreciated.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 21, 2019