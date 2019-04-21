Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Hansen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert O. Hansen

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Robert O. Hansen Obituary
Robert O. Hansen, April 12, 2019, age 92 of Asheville, NC (formerly of Chicago, IL). He was the beloved husband of the late Joanne (Curtis) Hansen; loving father of Jonathan Hansen, Karen Hansen, Marcia (Laurence) Ogden, Robert Hansen and the late David Hansen; grandfather of 7, great-grandfather of 7, and brother of the late Edward Hansen. Services will be private. Memorials to Population Connection (populationconnection.org) are appreciated.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.