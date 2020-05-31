Robert O. Kolls
Robert O. Kolls, age 90, of Lombard. Korean War Veteran. Beloved husband of 68 years of Betty nee Allen; loving father of Holly Burzynski, Regina Stoddard, Curtis (Laura) Kolls, and Jeff (Pat) Kolls; cherished grandfather of 9; great-grandfather of 3. Preceded in death by a brother, Kenneth and a son-in-law, Dale Burzynski. Private Family Service will be held on Monday at 10:30 AM at Brust Funeral Home, 135 S. Main St., Lombard. Interment will follow at McHenry County Memorial Park, Woodstock. Info www.brustfuneralhome.com or 888-629-0094.


Published in Chicago Tribune on May 31, 2020.
