Robert O. Sandberg
1938 - 2020
Robert O. Sandberg, age 82, a resident of Wheaton, died July 11, 2020, due to a major car accident that occurred on July 1, 2020 on Geneva Road in Wheaton. He was born May 2, 1938 in Geneva, Illinois to Clarence & Irene Sandberg. He grew up in Geneva and attended Geneva High School. After graduating, he met Karen Leamer and the two were married on August 20, 1967 at the Bethlehem Lutheran Church in St. Charles. Bob got his start in the tailoring business at a young age working at Erday's, a clothing store in downtown Geneva. Bob started his men's clothing and novelty store in 1958 on Hale Street in Wheaton. Eventually, he moved the business to the corner of Front & Main Streets where it still stands today. Bob loved to watch sports, especially football, hockey and basketball. Bob and Karen had one daughter, Marlisa, who was born on March 14, 1972. He loved his grandchildren and would stop everything to be with them. A personal tribute from Marlisa: "He acted like a 40 year old. He stayed up very late working most nights and had the drive and energy of 100 men. He was so fun to be around - always smiling and laughing. If you didn't have the greatest day and you went out to dinner with him that night - you would forget anything bad that happened that day. His quick wit and humor was the cure. I will miss the phone ringing late at night and it being him. He was so smart, he knew a little about everything. His life was cut short and I never got a chance to see him get old - I will forever miss him." He is survived by his wife of nearly 53 years, Karen Sandberg of Wheaton; his daughter Marlisa (Chad) Swaney; his grandchildren Karyn Best & Carlton Best; his sister Betty Wilderspin; and many nieces & nephews. Preceded in death by his brother Clarence, his sisters Marilyn Burns and Hazel Barrall, and his parents. A visitation will be held Saturday, July 25, 2020, from 10:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m. at Hultgren Funeral Home, 304 N. Main St., Wheaton, IL, where a funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Due to circumstances surrounding COVID-19, only 50 attendees are allowed at any given time. For those unable to attend, a live-stream will be available on Bob's obituary page at hultgrenfh.com. A private entombment will take place at River Hills Memorial Park in Batavia, Illinois. Memorial gifts may be directed to Friends of DuPage County Animal Care and Control, 120 N County Farm Rd, Wheaton, IL 60187. Family and friends may sign a guest book at hultgrenfh.com. For more information, please call 630-668-0027.



Published in Chicago Tribune on Jul. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
25
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Hultgren Funeral Home and Cremation Services
JUL
25
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Hultgren Funeral Home and Cremation Services
Funeral services provided by
Hultgren Funeral Home and Cremation Services
304 N. Main St.
Wheaton, IL 60187
(630) 668-0027
Memories & Condolences

16 entries
July 19, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Hultgren Family and Staff
July 18, 2020
We will sure miss talking to you all the time at the senior dinner dances at the DuPage council.
Elle Vlcek
Friend
July 18, 2020
Mr and Mrs Vlcek
Friend
July 17, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief. Sincerely.
Cathy Scardino
Friend
July 17, 2020
A valued friend. Sorry for your loss. We will all miss him!
Judy Ruffatti
Friend
July 16, 2020
This is such sad news, my memories of Mr. Sandberg are from when Marlisa and I were younger maybe around 10 or 11 yrs. old (and younger), and we would explore the upstairs of his Sandberg's Store For Men and find ways to be mischievous or play tricks on him, and he would just smile and let us have fun. My mom and dad became friends with both Robert and Karen Sandberg when I was just a baby and my siblings were young, and I saw some fun pictures of my mom's of both couples dressed up at a Halloween at a party that they threw. I hope Mr. Sandberg will be reunited with my dad in heaven.
Lynnette Alexa
Friend
July 15, 2020
I am truly sorry of your loss. I have many memories of him, while on foot patrol on Thursday evenings, I could always go and have a good conversation.
Jim Burnett
Acquaintance
July 15, 2020
My deepest condolences to the Sandberg Family for your loss.
Tony Stefancic
Acquaintance
July 15, 2020
Bob was a wonderful patriot. He loved his family, his country and his store. He will be missed.
Jan Shaw
July 15, 2020
We are so sorry for the loss of your Father Marli. He seemed like such a wonderful man . Our condolences and prayers are with you and your family during this difficult time.
Laura Halpenny
Friend
July 15, 2020
Heaven gained a truly amazing person. I am honored and blessed to have known you. I will remember you in so many positive ways and especially miss all of our deep conversations about Bears football. You will never be forgotten
Chad Swaney
Family
July 14, 2020
I'll never forget I've moved away from Wheaton over 20 years ago I got my first ever suit at Sandburg's at age 8 to go to a funeral I went back many years after to get suit coats altered was always happy with fit not many small town shops anymore
John O'Brien
July 14, 2020
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Mary Prewitt
July 14, 2020
So sorry for your loss. My memory of Mr. Sandburg is speaking to him in his store on front st. As I recall I brought my son in to look for a suit, that was a very longtime ago.
Mary Prewitt
Neighbor
July 14, 2020
He was such a nice man and will be very much missed. Please accept my sympathy.
Noma Johns
Friend
July 14, 2020
Laura and I extend our sincere condolences to Karen, Marlisa, and family. We wish you God's peace.
Jim Carr
