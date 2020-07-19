Robert O. Sandberg, age 82, a resident of Wheaton, died July 11, 2020, due to a major car accident that occurred on July 1, 2020 on Geneva Road in Wheaton. He was born May 2, 1938 in Geneva, Illinois to Clarence & Irene Sandberg. He grew up in Geneva and attended Geneva High School. After graduating, he met Karen Leamer and the two were married on August 20, 1967 at the Bethlehem Lutheran Church in St. Charles. Bob got his start in the tailoring business at a young age working at Erday's, a clothing store in downtown Geneva. Bob started his men's clothing and novelty store in 1958 on Hale Street in Wheaton. Eventually, he moved the business to the corner of Front & Main Streets where it still stands today. Bob loved to watch sports, especially football, hockey and basketball. Bob and Karen had one daughter, Marlisa, who was born on March 14, 1972. He loved his grandchildren and would stop everything to be with them. A personal tribute from Marlisa: "He acted like a 40 year old. He stayed up very late working most nights and had the drive and energy of 100 men. He was so fun to be around - always smiling and laughing. If you didn't have the greatest day and you went out to dinner with him that night - you would forget anything bad that happened that day. His quick wit and humor was the cure. I will miss the phone ringing late at night and it being him. He was so smart, he knew a little about everything. His life was cut short and I never got a chance to see him get old - I will forever miss him." He is survived by his wife of nearly 53 years, Karen Sandberg of Wheaton; his daughter Marlisa (Chad) Swaney; his grandchildren Karyn Best & Carlton Best; his sister Betty Wilderspin; and many nieces & nephews. Preceded in death by his brother Clarence, his sisters Marilyn Burns and Hazel Barrall, and his parents. A visitation will be held Saturday, July 25, 2020, from 10:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m. at Hultgren Funeral Home, 304 N. Main St., Wheaton, IL, where a funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Due to circumstances surrounding COVID-19, only 50 attendees are allowed at any given time. For those unable to attend, a live-stream will be available on Bob's obituary page at hultgrenfh.com
. A private entombment will take place at River Hills Memorial Park in Batavia, Illinois. Memorial gifts may be directed to Friends of DuPage County Animal Care and Control, 120 N County Farm Rd, Wheaton, IL 60187. Family and friends may sign a guest book at hultgrenfh.com
. For more information, please call 630-668-0027.