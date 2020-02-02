|
Robert O. Isaacs, MD.
Dr. Robert "Bob," Oliver Isaacs MD, resident of Wilmette, IL, passed away on January 25, 2020. He was born in Chicago to Dr. Harry J. Isaacs and Edith Isaacs, nee Lippert. Bob attended the University of Michigan and the Chicago Medical School. He completed residency at Cook County Hospital specializing in internal medicine. He practiced at Columbus Hospitals and later at St. Joseph. Also, he was a veteran of the Air Force, stationed in Izmir, Turkey. He is survived by his wife Ylva and daughters Nina and Monika. Services are private. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his memory to .
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 2, 2020