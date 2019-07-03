|
Robert "Bobby O" Onyszko. Age 71. U.S. National Guard Veteran. Beloved husband for 47 years to Audrey Onyszko. Loving father of Kenneth (April) Onyszko. Best Papa ever to Nicholas and Grace. Dear brother of Carol (late John) Bryja. Fond brother-in-law of Arlene (Chet) Ciemny. Loving uncle of many nieces and nephews. Visitation Friday 2-8 P.M. at The Brady-Gill Funeral Home 16600 S. Oak Park Ave. Tinley Park. Visitation Saturday morning 9:30 A.M. until time of services 10:30 A.M. Entombment Resurrection Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to 262 Danny Thomas Place Memphis, TN 38105 or 4060 Louis Ave. Holiday, FL 34691 appreciated. 708-614-9900 or www.bradygill.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on July 3, 2019