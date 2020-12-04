Robert Oscar Schmidt, Army Veteran, age 82 of Homer Glen; beloved husband of 52 years to Connie. Loving father of Sheryl Kaefer, Kristie (Mike) Ostrowski, Jennifer Schmidt, Erica Schmidt and the late Robert "Bobby". Devoted grandfather of 5, great-grandfather of 2. Dear brother of the late Marifran Smith. Funeral Monday 9:45am from RICHARD J MODELL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 12641 W. 143rd St., Homer Glen to St. Bernard Church, Mass 10:30am. Interment St. Mary Cemetery. Visitation Sunday 2pm to 7pm. Business owner and founder of Diversified Insurance and Wheel-Go-Camping, founder and member of Homer Township Chamber of Commerce including 2 terms as President. Active participant in board meetings for the Village of Homer Glen. Currently serving as Member of Senior Citizens and Special Need Advocacy for Homer Township. Member and former President of District 33C School Board. In lieu of flowers donations to Wounded Warriors
Foundation or Stand Up To Cancer appreciated. For further information 708-301-3595 or rjmodellfh.com
.