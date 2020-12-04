1/2
Robert Oscar Schmidt
1938 - 1938
Robert Oscar Schmidt, Army Veteran, age 82 of Homer Glen; beloved husband of 52 years to Connie. Loving father of Sheryl Kaefer, Kristie (Mike) Ostrowski, Jennifer Schmidt, Erica Schmidt and the late Robert "Bobby". Devoted grandfather of 5, great-grandfather of 2. Dear brother of the late Marifran Smith. Funeral Monday 9:45am from RICHARD J MODELL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 12641 W. 143rd St., Homer Glen to St. Bernard Church, Mass 10:30am. Interment St. Mary Cemetery. Visitation Sunday 2pm to 7pm. Business owner and founder of Diversified Insurance and Wheel-Go-Camping, founder and member of Homer Township Chamber of Commerce including 2 terms as President. Active participant in board meetings for the Village of Homer Glen. Currently serving as Member of Senior Citizens and Special Need Advocacy for Homer Township. Member and former President of District 33C School Board. In lieu of flowers donations to Wounded Warriors Foundation or Stand Up To Cancer appreciated. For further information 708-301-3595 or rjmodellfh.com.


Published in Chicago Tribune on Dec. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
6
Visitation
02:00 - 07:00 PM
Richard J. Modell Funeral Home & Cremation Services - Homer Glen
DEC
7
Funeral
09:45 AM
Richard J. Modell Funeral Home & Cremation Services - Homer Glen
DEC
7
Funeral Mass
10:30 AM
St. Bernard Church
Funeral services provided by
Richard J. Modell Funeral Home & Cremation Services - Homer Glen
12641 W. 143rd St
Homer Glen, IL 60491
(708) 301-3595
December 3, 2020
You were always welcoming and your witty charm will truly be missed.
Tracy Magyar
Acquaintance
December 3, 2020
You will be missed dearly but I know you will be with your family always, guiding them, protecting them and loving them from heaven.
Lucrisha Roth
Friend
December 3, 2020
Bob, you will be remembered as a kind businessman, parishioner and most of all friend. You have provided joy and happiness to many throughout the years. May your voice sing now with the angels.
William McKee
Friend
December 3, 2020
We are so sorry for your loss, we love you! Love Nicky Long and Hudson Foggo
Nicole Long
Friend
December 3, 2020
Sending love and my deepest condolences.
Kim Hand
Friend
