Robert Owen Borchardt
Robert (Bob) Borchardt passed away May 8, 2020 in Orlando, Fl. He is survived by his wife, Donna Thompson, his children Deborah (Lawrence) Brannen, Dawn Kirby, and Robert Borchardt; step children Rebecca Thompson, Steven (Tracy) Thompson, and Lori Thompson; grandchildren Thomas, Hillary, Grace and William Brannen, Shawn and Jesse Kirby; sister Pam Borchardt and nephew Joe Borchardt. Bob worked for Joyce Beverages for over 40 years. He spent his retirement years with Donna between their beloved Minocqua Wi, home and their home in Leesburg, Fl. He had a great passion for life and his family. He loved cooking, gardening, fishing, golfing and playing cards. He was a masterful storyteller, and has left his friends and family with so many wonderful stories to retell for generations to come.


Published in Chicago Tribune on May 17, 2020.
