Robert Owen Douglass (March 29, 1951- April 5, 2019)- peacefully, after a long and courageous battle with multiple myeloma. Beloved husband of Teresa, loving father of Elizabeth (Michael) Espinoza and Andrew (Kathryn). Cherished grandfather of Drew, Zachary, Anna, Norah and Greta. Devoted brother to Susan (Martin) Sandstrom, Wylie (Ardyth), John (Emily), David (Susan) and the late Daniel (Holly). Fond uncle and great uncle to numerous nieces and nephews. Kind friend and mentor to many. Dear son of the late Ruth and W. Bernard Douglass. Bob's smile and his gentle spirit will be greatly missed. We are forever grateful for the expertise of Dr. Jayesh Mehta and the multiple myeloma team at Northwestern Memorial Hospital, and for the compassion shown by the caring staff at the Bird House Hospice Home of Iowa City. Friends will gather to celebrate Bob's life at St. Luke's Lutheran Church in Park Ridge, IL on Sunday, April 14th. Visitation at 1:00pm, service of remembrance and thanksgiving at 2:30pm, with continued fellowship to follow. Memorials appreciated to the Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation (MMRF)(tribute.themmrf.org/bobdouglass), St. Luke's Lutheran Church in Park Ridge, or The Bird House Hospice Home of Iowa City (www.hospicehomejc.org) To share a thought, memory or condolence with Bob's family please visit the funeral home website @ www.gayandciha.com. Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 9, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary