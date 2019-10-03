|
Robert P. Boswell, age 61, beloved husband of Patricia Frontain; loving father of Zoe and the late Patrick; cherished brother of Michael (Oye), William (Susan), George (Linda), Johann (late Leroy) Dumsick, James (Cindy), Ed (Marie), Eva (John) Volenec, Lauretta (Denny) Shaver, and the late Thomas (Teresa); dear uncle of many nieces and nephews. Bob recently retired from the Local Sheet Metal Workers Union #73 after 40 years of service. Visitation at the Skaja Terrace Funeral Home 7812 N. Milwaukee Avenue Niles on Friday from 3:00 pm to 8:00 pm. Funeral Saturday, services private. In lieu of flowers, donations to Patrick Lives On at patrickliveson.org appreciated. Funeral info: 847-966-7302 or www.skajafuneralhomes.com
